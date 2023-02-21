FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City leaders announced on Tuesday a new policy that will be proposed at this Thursday’s Fresno City Council meeting to combat catalytic converter theft.

Council President Tyler Maxwell, Mayor Jerry Dyer, and Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama announced a new proposed policy that would make it illegal to possess detached catalytic converters without valid proof of ownership in the City of Fresno.

If approved by the Fresno City Council on Thursday, the ordinance would go into effect 30 days after its adoption.

Currently, there are no state or federal laws criminalizing stolen catalytic converters unless an officer witnesses the theft first-hand, which is rare. This proposed policy shifts the burden of proof onto individuals in possession of detached catalytic converters to provide documented proof of ownership or face a misdemeanor charge which carries a fine of up to $1,000 per catalytic converter stolen and/or up to 12 months of jail time.

“These thefts are placing a significant financial burden on our working-class families, many of whom cannot afford $2,000 to replace their converters and are left without a vehicle in which to get to work or school. This proposed legislation will finally hold catalytic converter thieves accountable and provide much needed relief to our community.” Tyler Maxwell, Fresno City Council President

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama says, “Catalytic converter theft is on the rise, creating a significant cost to our community. Although thieves only get a couple of hundred dollars for a stolen converter, the repairs are in the thousands for victims.”

Chief Balderrama also says that this new municipal code will make it illegal to merely possess a removed catalytic converter in our community, and now police can proactively make arrests and confiscate converters.

Valid proof of ownership can be demonstrated through the following, a bill of sale from the original owner, two photographs or a similar visual representation from which the catalytic converter originated, documentation from an auto-body shop proving the owner relinquished the catalytic converter to the auto repair shop, and verified electronic communication from the previous owner to the possessor relinquishing ownership of the catalytic converter.

The ordinance would also hold core recyclers operating under a permit in the City of Fresno accountable by automatically initiating revocation proceedings for any recycler who is found to be in violation of this ordinance.

The City of Fresno residents looking to proactively help combat catalytic converter thefts are encouraged to have their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) etched into their catalytic converter at a local MIDAS auto repair shop, free of charge.