FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A service we all use in the city of Fresno, garbage pick-up, could see a rate increase. It was proposed by Mayor Jerry Dyer in Thursday’s budget presentation to the city council.

However, some council members are already opposed to it. It is not set in stone and will go through a process where homeowners can oppose it.

“The solid waste management division relies on a projected rate increase in [Fiscal Year] ’24,” said Mayor Dyer.

According to the city, city services like garbage collection, are in dire need of some upgrades, staffing, and funding.

“The division has depleted its reserve fund. Deferred much-needed maintenance and equipment purchases and left positions unfilled in order to remain solvent,” said Dyer.

The division hasn’t seen an increase in rates since 2009, and the mayor feels the city has put it on the curb for too long.

According to the city, the department will hit a $3 million-dollar operating deficit by November of this year if nothing changes. That could surge up to $12 million if the department stays operational.

“You cannot just hit our residents with an overnight hike,” said Fresno City Councilmember Luis Chavez.

Chavez is opposed to the rate increase the way it was presented Thursday.

“When you look at a family that is struggling to make ends meet, I think that is what my colleagues are also hearing from their constituents,” Chavez said.

Fellow city council member Garry Bredefeld is also opposing the rate hike.

He sent this statement saying quote, “Our residents are very burdened by these rates, and I will oppose any efforts to further burden them with other government utility rates or tax hikes. Period.”

Due to Proposition 218, the city will have to send out letters to every homeowner that could be affected by this charge and allow them to write in either for or against it.

“If we’re not able to get that rate increase, then we’ll continue to hold vacancies, we’ll continue to defer maintenance on the acquisition of vehicles,” said Dyer.

Sending out those letters to homeowners will cost the city almost $100,000.

There will be a public city council meeting where the public can address their concerns on this proposed rate hike.