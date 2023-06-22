FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Thursday Senator Dianne Feinstein (D- California) proposed the Canal Conveyance Capacity Restoration Act which aims to restore the capacity of three Central Valley canals and would also authorize funding to improve conditions for threatened Central Valley spring-run Chinook salmon.

Feinstein believes restoring the fish passage structures, levees, and making other improvements would allow the salmon to swim freely upstream from the ocean to the Friant Dam.

Additionally, she contends, restoring the Friant-Kern Canal, the Delta Mendota Canal and the California Aqueduct would improve California’s drought resilience and would help farmers comply with limits on groundwater pumping under the state’s Sustainable Groundwater Management Act.

“Damage to canals in the San Joaquin Valley has significantly reduced their capacity to carry water, increasing the risk of drought and making farmers’ jobs even harder. We can work together at the federal, state and local levels to ensure there will be more water for Californians”.

Of the total $833.4 million bill, $180 million would be directed toward restoring the Friant-Kern Canal, $183.9 million would go toward restoring the Delta Mendota Canal, and $289.5 million would be appointed to restoring the California Aqueduct, which the amount of $653.4 million is estimated to be one-third the federal cost for the canal capacity restoration project. The remaining $180 million would be earmarked for the salmon run restoration efforts.

In the proposal, Feinstein notes that the funding may not be used to build new surface storage or raise existing reservoirs. It may also not be used to enlarge the capacity of any canal, except for a temporary increase to mitigate anticipated future subsidence.

“The Canal Conveyance Capacity Restoration Act would provide much-needed federal financial assistance in restoring the original conveyance capacity to the major canals affected by subsidence in the San Joaquin Valley, improving California’s drought resilience through reconstruction of reaches on the Friant Kern Canal, the Delta Mendota Canal and the California Aqueduct,” said Jason Phillips, CEO of the Friant Water Authority. “While this water delivery infrastructure was built decades ago, it is still the heart and soul of the water delivery system on the east and west sides of the San Joaquin Valley and to Southern California. Restoring these major canals would also help to move the floodwaters to groundwater recharge areas to store as much runoff as possible during good water years like 2023.”

Congressmen Jim Costa, John Garamendi, and Josh Harder (all D-Calif.), previously introduced a companion bill in the House of Representatives.