FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A bill aiming to help California couples dealing with infertility is up for discussion next week –AB 2029 would expand healthcare coverage for treatment. The state’s Health Committee is discussing the legislation on National Infertility Awareness week, which kicks off Monday.

Dr. Carolina Sueldo from the Women’s Specialty Infertility Center says 1 in 8 couples are diagnosed with infertility, and treatment can be costly.

“Insurance typically doesn’t cover it as a medical disease, they typically stipulate that it’s elective treatment.”

“We have spent thousands of dollars on treatment, medications,” said Jen Richmann. “And that doesn’t even include the time you have to take off work.”

Richmann is chair at the Central California Walk of Hope, the local chapter for Resolve, a nonprofit organization that provides support and resources to those dealing with infertility.

“Personally, I’m an infertility warrior and I have many friends and family who have struggled with this and there was a lot of shame behind it, not knowing or not feeling comfortable speaking out about it.”

Advocates say that’s the purpose of National Infertility Awareness week — to talk about it and erase the stigma.

“Infertility does not discriminate, it affects age, gender and ethnicity the same across the board,” said Dr. Sueldo.

Central California Walk of Hope is also fundraising next week. The money will go towards a grant that will help a couple with treatment. Couples can still sign up, and one will be chosen at random. To apply for the grant, send an email to Centralvalleyhopewalk@gmail.com.

You can also support the fundraiser on GoFundMe.