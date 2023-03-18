FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Storms this winter have brought much-needed rain and snow to the mountains and valley floor, but fire experts are saying the prolonged wet weather could make this year’s fire season one of the worst.

Cal Fire officials say the massive amount of rain and snow received this winter could make this year’s fire season more extreme.

“The expectation on our part and every fire department in the state of California that this going to be the worst year ever, we have to prepare for that,” said Issac Sanchez with Cal Fire.

While the rain and snow have eliminated large parts of California’s drought and replenished much-needed groundwater, it has also allowed the number of plants to grow – which could fuel wildfires when they dry up in the summer.

“In May and June it’s beginning to die and by the time summer rolls around it’s going to be ready to burn,” Sanchez continued.

He says with more fuel to feed the flames it could lead to a repeat of the 2020 wildfire season.

It was one of the largest wildfires in modern history where more than 8500 wildfires burned close to 4.3 million acres, according to Cal Fire.

“2020 was definitely a year that set the standard with not only the number of acres burned but the sheer volume of fires that we responded to,” said Sanchez.

All Cal Fire can do until the time comes is be prepared.

“So we have to prepare for that and what we wanna see the public prepare right along with us we can’t just sit back and hope for the best,” said Sanchez.