Prolific K9 cop responsible for largest fentanyl bust in Central Valley history, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — California Highway Patrol officials say a vehicle stopped for speeding turned up more than a traffic ticket, and a prolific K9 officer was the one making the bust.

At approximately 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, a vehicle was pulled over by CHP officers for speeding, according to officers. During the traffic stop, the officer noticed suspicious factors that led him to believe that the vehicle might be involved in criminal activity.

K9 officer Beny was asked to sniff the vehicle and alerted his human partners to the odor of narcotics.







Photo provided by the California Highway Patrol

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 75 pounds of counterfeit oxycodone pills believed to contain fentanyl, officials said. According to CHP officials, just over two pounds of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people.

CHP officers estimate the street value of the pills to be $3 million.

Joseph Hill, 29, of Seattle, Washington, and Marie Brigit, 27, of Federal Way, Washington were taken into custody and booked into the Fresno County Jail on drug-related charges.