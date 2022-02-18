Project unveiled to lift railroad above traffic at McKinley and Blackstone Avenues

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- One of Fresno’s busiest, most congested, and dangerous intersections will get completely made over.

Blackstone and McKinley Avenues meet next to Fresno City College. Railroad tracks cross diagonally through the road, creating congestion and danger for drivers and pedestrians.

Mayor Jerry Dyer says Fresno will use measure C money to redesign the intersection so that the streets and sidewalks go under the railroad tracks. “To Increase safety to our pedestrians and bicyclists. To reduce congestion and delays. To improve our air quality in Fresno. And to provide jobs,” Mayor Dyer said.

“Over the last 10 years, there have been four pedestrians who have lost their lives, struck and killed at this location behind us,” Dyer said.

Dyer says 30,000 cars and 29 trains run through the intersection every day.

“If you average that out on a daily basis there’s about a 90-minute delay where cars are backed up and create traffic congestion on Blackstone and McKinley Avenue,” Mayor Dyer said.

Electricity, water, communication, and sewer currently run under the streets and each will have to be rerouted and moved – part of the project’s hefty 85 million dollar price tag.

“As a public works director, I have in my office a study from the early 1970s when the city of Fresno hired a firm to look at grade separation feasibility citywide and one of those in that study is Blackstone and McKinley. Thanks to Measure C this project is now possible. It will be very similar in many ways to the Shaw and Marks separation built 20 years ago,” Fresno Public Works Director Scott Mozier said.

Mayor Dyer says this announcement commences efforts to invite community engagement. The project will affect nearby homes and businesses.

“We’ll be engaging our real estate team with appraisers to start working on the necessary easements,” Mozier said.

“Be assured that this team will carefully consider the stages of this project along with traffic plans to minimize whatever disruption there may be to residents to people traveling on Blackstone and McKinley as well as business disruptions.” Mayor Dyer said.

Ground may break on parts of the project as soon as 2024 with completion set for 2027.