Project Off-Ramp expected to clean Fresno highways of homeless encampments in 6 months

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — Project Off-Ramp, a new initiative to move homeless populations from Fresno highways and into housing, is expected to take six months to fully clean the highways of encampments.

A representative from Mayor Jerry Dyer’s office said Friday that they are expecting “dozens” of homeless people to be placed into housing over the next week.

CalTrans, a partner in Project Off-Ramp, has mapped out a route detailing when and where they will be cleaning up the highways. That route information at this point is not available to the public.

Officials say that there is a 50-mile stretch of highway where crews are set to remove trash, store homeless items, fill deep holes created by homeless people, and many other steps.

The mayor’s office says they are not able to request specific areas to be cleaned and that CalTrans is in control of the route.

