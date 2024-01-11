VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Workforce Investment Board (WIB) of Tulare County announced Thursday that they have been awarded a $750,000 grant for the Student Training and Employment Program (STEP).

WIB officials say the grant was provided by the California Department of Rehabilitation and the Foundation for California Community Colleges. They say it will empower the WIB to continue to expand its efforts in fostering career exploration and employment opportunities for students with disabilities.

STEP is a comprehensive initiative designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world employment for students aged 16-21 who have a 504 or Individual Education Plan (IEP), according to the WIB.

WIB says STEP is currently implemented in the Visalia and Porterville areas and with the newly secured funding, WIB aims to extend its reach to additional geographic areas including Tulare, Dinuba, Orosi, Cutler, Woodlake, Exeter, and Farmersville.

The WIB plans to enroll 100 students in Tulare County and provide them with paid stipends for work readiness training and paid wages for work experience, the WIB said.