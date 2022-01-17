Procession held in honor of firefighter killed in skiing accident at China Peak

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) -On Monday, firefighters from all over the state paid tribute to one of their own, Cal Fire Captain Chris Moyle. Moyle passed away unexpectedly on January 8th following a skiing accident.

Firefighters from multiple departments welcomed Moyle’s procession with a silent salute.

A flag was lifted high above the fire truck to pay tribute to Captain moyle.

The Fresno County Fire helped coordinate the effort.

“It’s an honor for us to be able to participate and to pay our respects,” said Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Devin McGuire.

The procession arrived at the Lisle Funeral Home in downtown Fresno, where Captain Moyles’ casket was escorted by his collegues wrapped in an American flag.

“It just shows the family nature of the fire service and how passionate we are about what we do. And when we lose one of our own, how devastating it is,” explained McGuire. “Because it is a family member, regardless of department, it’s a family member.”

Captain Moyle was only 38 years old.