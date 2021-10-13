Procession held in honor of fallen Officer Toamalama Scanlan in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Fresno County correctional officer Toamalama Scanlan arrived back home Wednesday.

A procession honoring his life wound through Fresno from Los Angeles County, past the people he served and served beside. Scanlan was shot by a man high on meth in the main jail lobby back in 2016.

He died Tuesday at 46-years-old.

Scalan is being remembered not just for what he did for this department, but also for his impact on the community.

“The loss of officer Scanlan, we’ll feel that for years to come,” Steve McComas of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.

Five years ago, Scanlan responded to an active shooter call in the jail lobby. Thong Vang opened fire, striking him and another officer, who made a full recovery.

Scanlan’s been in Southern California receiving care.

His death was sudden, so his son said the outpouring of support during the last minute plan was a testament to his father’s character.

“Just to see the amount of people show up and take time out of their day just to show their quick support to my dad, it means the world man. It just shows how many people this guy has really touched,” Toamalama Scanlan Jr. said.

Among those he affected were young people he mentored and coached, along with the inmates he worked to better and community members he’s impacted.

Monica Harrison Snowden said she knew Scanlan and is mourning his death, which she hopes brings unity to the community.

“I just pray that it will do something positive. That’s the only thing that can come from this is something positive, because it’s too heart-wrenching, agonizing, excruciating,” she said.

Scanlan began his career with Fresno County Probation in 1998 and will now be remembered as a hero.

“Even though he knew that day that he was responding to a man with a gun who was firing at officers in the jail he went there knowing the risks and he went there to defend his fellow officers and his community,” McComas said.

Scanlan leaves behind his wife and six children.

Vang was found guilty of attempted murder and is serving a sentence of 112 years to life in prison.