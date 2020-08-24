Procession held for helicopter pilot who died in crash battling wildfire

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The body of a helicopter pilot killed battling a Valley wildfire was taken back home to Southern California Monday morning.

Fournier was killed in a helicopter crash Wednesday, near Coalinga, while on his way to a water-dropping mission to the Hill Fire.

“Unfortunately these accidents happen occasionally. None of us ever want to see it. It’s a very dangerous work that we do and we want to show our respects to him by giving him the dignity he deserves,” said Mark Johnson, Unit Chief for Fresno/ Kings CALFIRE.

CALFIRE crews carried Mike Fournier’s flag draped casket out of the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

They led a procession down Highway 99 to return Fournier home to Southern California.

The hearse drove under a Garrison flag held up by two fire trucks ladders before getting on the highway.

L.A. County Fire took over the procession once it reached Gorman.

They led it the rest of the way to Rancho Cucamonga where Fournier lived with his wife and two daughters.

“Any time somebody passes away our goal is to handle it with dignity and give the family that peace of mind that closure that they need during this difficult time so if we can provide that little portion of that and send him on his way back home today that just makes us vary grateful to be part of it,” said Tony Botti with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

