Procession for fallen officer Toamalama Scanlan travels through downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The procession for fallen officer Toamalama Scanlan passed the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office headquarters Wednesday en route to the Chapel of the Light.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced 46-year-old Toamalama Scanlan died Tuesday at Kindred Hospital in Paramount, where he had been battling his injuries from that day.

It was September of 2016 when a man, high on meth, opened fire inside the lobby of Fresno County’s main jail, shooting two correctional officers, Juanita Davila and Toamalama Scanlan.