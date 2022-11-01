FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Halloween evening the Fresno County Deputy Probation Officers, and officers from the Adult Compliance Team (ACT), led a field operation geared towards keeping kids safe from convicted sex offenders who are not allowed to have contact with children per court order, according to officials.

Halloween is a time when children and families attend festivities, trunk-or-treat events, and go around neighborhoods collecting candy. Officials say this makes it an opportune time for sexual predators to take advantage of children, given the distraction of all of the excitement of the holiday, the decorations, and the candy.

The Fresno County Probation Department took a proactive approach to prevent further victimization of kids and promote safety for the children and community.

Officials identified 24 probationers for contact and searches. At one of the searches, officials say they located and confiscated seven firearms, ammunition, a rifle stock, and a laptop. Being that the individual is on felony probation, officials say he is not allowed to have firearms or access to them. He was arrested and transported to the Fresno County Jail for violating his probation.

Several others were contacted and probation searches were completed where officers reiterated that these offenders follow their court-ordered, terms and conditions of probation including no contact with children.