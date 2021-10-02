Pro-choice activists in Fresno gather at Woman’s March

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) –Abortion rights activists gathered at hundreds of rallies across the nation for the 2021 Women’s March on Saturday. In Fresno, organizers peacefully demonstrated at Riverpark to talk about reproductive rights.

“Reproductive rights are women’s rights and human rights at the end of the day,” said Joy Garrard with the Woman’s March Fresno.

About 250 protesters gathered at the intersection of Nees and Blackstone for a few hours. The rally was one of at least 600 held across the nation two days before the Supreme Court is set to reconvene for its October term.

“Us coming out on this Saturday shows them how strong we are in support of keeping the choice to have an abortion for all,” said another Woman’s March Fresno organizer, Loralee Bergdall.

The protests come after the Supreme Court’s refusal to block a controversial abortion ban in Texas, which bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, and also allows residents to sue clinics, medical personnel, and even people who drive a woman to get the procedure, for at least $10,000.

“Even incest or rape is not considered,” said Garrard, “We wanted to make sure that this wasn’t gonna be a blueprint for other states.”

“We have to show anyone who’s against it that we’re not gonna lay down and let out rights be taken away,” said Samantha Snow, also with the Woman’s March Fresno. “We’re not gonna let this become 1950 where we don’t have rights anymore.”

Those in support of the law, like the Texas Right to Life organization, say they are protecting “the most helpless and innocent among us”.

But activists say a woman should be able to choose for herself.

“When the baby is born, that care goes out the window. We have 400,000 children in foster care currently. No legislation is being passed to help prevent that, or universal healthcare,” said Bergdall.