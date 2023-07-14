VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A plane crash at the Visalia Airport was reported to the Visalia Police Department Friday night, officers say.

According to the Visalia Police Department, they received a call for a privately-owned plane crash Friday around 9:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers learned the plane was taking off when it suddenly crashed into the runway.

Photo Courtesy: Visalia Police Department

Photo Courtesy: Visalia Police Department

Photo Courtesy: Visalia Police Department

Police say the pilot was the only occupant in the airplane. He did not sustain any injuries.

As of now, the Visalia Police Department states the cause of the crash appears to be equipment failure.

This is an ongoing investigation.