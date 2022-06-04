FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –The Pride Parade made a comeback to the Tower District on Saturday for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

“We’re celebrating pride,” said Angie Bolanos Cascio, who said she’d just moved to the Tower District. “It means unity, family, inclusion.”

“It means you’re not alone,” said another attendee, Hailey Clark Lopez. “We’re celebrating all the different sexualities and how you can be different but sometimes you can be judged for it.”

The parade has been celebrated in Fresno for the last three decades.

“It’s just great to be here, be able to be accepted and be who we are,” said Jeff Sledd.

It was the first parade without local LGBTQ icon Jeffery Robinson, who passed away in March. Many knew him as “the gay mayor of Fresno”.

“Everything is dedicated to Jeff because he was the one that actually started the gay pride parade in Fresno, and he was the one that oversaw the committee that put everything together year after year,” said Reverend Lilly Reed. “Some people were afraid that we weren’t going to be able to do it without him, but Jefferey is right here. Jeffery is standing right next to me in his colored glasses, his beard, smiling, as happy as he can be right now. We love you, Jeff.”

“His name still lives on. I thought he was an excellent person, he did well for the community,” shared Joey Macias.

Today, that community continues to be proud.

“It represents who we are, what we are, all the good stuff about being gay. It shouldn’t be just one month,” said Luis Quezada.

“This gives us a chance to be able to feel the love and give the love. Know that the faith community in Fresno, there are ministers out there that love you exactly the way that you are and accept you exactly the way you are no matter what,” said Reverend Reed.