FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – To mark the beginning of Pride Month, the Pride Flag is going to be raised in the Tower District on Thursday, according to Tower District Marketing Committee officials on Wednesday.

“The Tower District has long been Fresno’s gayborhood, a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community, a place to start a business, work, and play while being accepted for who you are,” said Tyler Mackey, Executive Director of the Tower District Marketing Committee.

Officials stated that the ceremonial Pride Flag Raising will take place at the main intersection of Olive and Wishon at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, with guest speakers coming from the Fresno City Council, Fresno County Board of Education, State Center Community College, Fresno Reel Pride, Fresno Rainbow Pride, and LGBTQ+ Small Bussiness Owners.

“It is important that we continue to cultivate an atmosphere of inclusion so that everyone has a place to live their truth, find employment and find community. The Tower District’s businesses have shown and will continue to show a commitment to those principles and celebrate people and Pride year-round,” says Mackey.

In recognition of Pride Month and Fresno State’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, the university says they will also be hosting an event, raising the progress pride flag on Thursday, June 1, at the flagpole on campus just south of the Thomas Administration Building.

Officials say a short ceremony will begin at 10:00 a.m., with a reception in the Thomas Administration Building following the ceremony.

Lexey Jenkins, LGBTQ+ student coordinator at Fresno State’s Cross Cultural and Gender Center, will lead the ceremony, according to school officials.