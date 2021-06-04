Pride flag to fly at Fresno City Hall, city officials say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — After days of debate, the LGBTQ+ flag will be raised to honor “Pride Month” at Fresno City Hall, a news release said Friday.

“Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer has spent the past days listening to the community and their feelings about raising the Pride Flag at Fresno City Hall,” a news release said Friday. “The raising of the Pride Flag is more than symbolic for those in the LGBTQ+ community. It is about hope, acceptance, security and love.”

The announcement comes after a heated exchange at a city council meeting just under a week ago where the council passed a resolution of 5-2 allowing the council to permit a rainbow pride flag to be flown above Fresno City Hall.

Mayor Dyer proposed establishing a new “Unity Park” as a new location for flag-raising ceremonies in the city, but “after much contemplation and conversation with the community, along with local leaders, and members of the LGBTQ+ community- the Mayor feels compelled to do more beyond Unity Park,” a news release said Friday.

The flag raising will occur at a future date and time.

This article has been changed to correct an error in the date and time of the flag raising.

