Pride flag to be raised at Fresno City Hall

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The City of Fresno will raise the pride flag over Fresno City Hall Friday after weeks of controversy.

Last week Mayor Jerry Dyer reversed his stance on where the LGBTQ Pride flag should fly in Fresno.

“I heard story after story of how members of the LGBT community have felt marginalized, excluded,  and not accepted by family, friends, and even churches,” Dyer said. “This flag at City Hall, raised at City Hall, represents hope.”

The event is scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m.

