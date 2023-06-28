FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Pride Flag that was flying at Fresno State earlier this week was torn down on Tuesday, in what the president of Fresno State described as an action that goes “against the principles of inclusivity, respect, and acceptance that are the very foundation of our Fresno State community.”

In a message to the campus community, Fresno State President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval revealed that the Progress Pride Flag, which was raised on June 1 to mark the start of Pride Month, was torn down late Tuesday evening.

This incident serves as a stark reminder that we still have more work to do in embracing the gifts and contributions of our LGBTQ+ students, faculty, staff, and allies – not just during Pride month but every single day. Visual statements of pride, such as the Pride flag, play a vital role in our commitment to creating a stronger and more equitable community. Fresno State President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval

President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval added that the flag serves as a symbol of solidarity, affirmation, and celebration for LGBTQ+ community members.

The Fresno State Police Department is investigating the incident. A replacement pride flag was raised over Fresno State on Wednesday.