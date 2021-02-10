Pressure builds on Newsom to allow youth sports to restart in California

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The state of California currently allows high school sports to operate in areas in the Purple Tier – cross country, track, swimming, golf, and tennis – are allowed to compete. However, sports including football and baseball remain sidelined.

“We’re waiting to see what some of those modifications might be…they come from the governor,” said Brian Wells, the assistant superintendent for Fresno Unified School District.

During Gov. Newsom’s visit to the Central Valley on Wednesday, he claimed to be in “deep negotiation” with advocates for youth sports like them Let Them Play CA, and says he hopes to have a more clear answer in a matter of days.

“I’m hoping in the next number of days to be able to more specifically answer that question because of our commitment to let these kids back out on the field of play,” he said.

Nick Papagni, the Fresno organizer of Let Them Play California, says the governor is too late and the situation he’s created will have a long-term effect on the student-athletes in California.

“He came out yesterday and said ‘we’re close to making a deal’ – how are you making a deal with our kids? With their health and wellbeing on the line? The other 40 plus states are playing. They’ve figured it out, why can’t we?” said Papagni.

Fresno High will be hosting their first cross country meet this Saturday as school districts try to navigate the new normal.