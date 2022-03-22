FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It was a great turnout on Sunday as a big grand opening was held for a new juicery in Fresno.

Pressed is now serving up cold-pressed juice and plant-based treat brands at its new location in the Villagio Shopping Center, near Blackstone and Nees avenues.

This is the first store the company has opened in the Central Valley.

Managers say they’ve been trying to come to Fresno for a while now and they’re blown away by the response from the community.

The company partners with local farmers and all the juices are made right here in Fresno.

All of the juices are 100% plant-based, made only with fruits and vegetables.

“The most important thing is whatever we do is we always make sure that things taste great so people that are saying plant-based might not be for me come to pressed and we will change your mind,” explained Kathleen Rogers, VP of retail for Pressed.

Managers say Pressed juices make a healthy lifestyle accessible for everyone, at a cost you can afford.

You can visit the new Pressed location in Fresno at 7973 N Blackstone Ave.