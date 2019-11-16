Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks at Fresno City College

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Presidential candidate and senator Bernie Sanders is in Fresno Friday for the first stop of his three-day campaign tour in California.

Last month, Sen. Sanders canceled his Fresno visit after suffering a heart attack.

He held a Green New Deal Rally at Fresno City College Friday evening beginning at 6 p.m. Hundreds showed up interested to hear how the presidential hopeful plans to diversify himself from the field.

“We want to actually come out and see what he has to offer especially being in Fresno like we are so diverse as people you want to actually just listen,” said Fresno resident Isaiah Williams.

Kingsburg City Council woman Jewel Hurtado introduced Sanders to the crowd but not before representatives from National Nurses United, the largest nurses union in the country, announced their endorsement for the candidate.

“Bernie sanders was the one person who’s values aligned with our unions values, and of course medicare for all that’s a hot topic nationwide and that’s what we are fighting for,” said RN Amy Arlund.

Sanders was quick to criticize President Donald Trump.

“He is a racist, a sexist, a homophobe, a xenophobe, and a religious bigot,” said Sen. Sanders.

He spoke on a variety of issues including climate change and his support of the Green New Deal, a comprehensive plan to wean the U.S. from fossil fuels while also providing millions of clean energy industry jobs.

“I don’t have to tell anyone here about the drought and the terrible terrible fires that have consumed this great state,” said Sen. Sanders.

His message focused on unity and the power of votes to start what he calls, a political revolution.

“We believe in a government of love and compassion not a government of greed and hatred,” said Sen. Sanders.

Sen. Sanders and his campaign are focusing on gaining the support of young, Latino voters in California. Sen. Sanders said during his Fresno rally he is confident that if he wins California, he will receive the nomination.

Following his Fresno visit, Sen. Sanders is headed to East Los Angeles and Long Beach for more campaign events.

