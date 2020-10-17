President Trump approves Major Disaster Declaration for California

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — President Trump approved the Major Disaster Declaration for California Friday evening, after rejecting the state’s request for disaster relief funds.

Federal Emergency Management Agency announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of California to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by wildfires from Sept. 4 and continuing.

The federal funding will be available to affected individuals in Fresno, Los Angeles, Madera, Mendocino, San Bernardino, San Diego, and Siskiyou counties.

The assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding will also available to the state, tribal and local governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures for the seven counties.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated area can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621- 3362 or 1-800-462-7585 TTY.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.