President Trump amends California’s major disaster declaration

FILE – In this Sept. 7, 2020, file photo, a firefighter battles the Creek Fire as it threatens homes in the Cascadel Woods neighborhood of Madera County, Calif. Climate-connected disasters seem everywhere in the crazy year 2020. But scientists Wednesday, Sept. 9, say it’ll get worse. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — On Wednesday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced additional disaster assistance will be available to the state of California for the wildfire disaster declared on Aug. 22.

Officials said the assistance will allow for additional funding at 100% federal cost-share for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, for 30 continuous days. State officials will determine the 30 days.

The additional funding is available to the state, eligible local governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations.

