FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Mitsubishi Motors president provided a state of affairs for the corporation on Saturday at the Fresno Mitsubishi Motors location.

President of the company, Yoichi Yokozawa, spoke about a recent global shortage of computer chips which has affected production for some automakers.

Yokozawa said he was looking forward to his visit to Fresno because the Central Valley is a great market for Mitsubishi Motors.