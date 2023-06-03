SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Sequoia National Park officials are advising the public of a prescribed burn in the foothills set to take place in the coming week.

Rangers say starting Wednesday, June 7, firefighters will begin to ignite the prescribed burning planned for three to five days.

The 39 acres for the Ash Mountain Prescribed Burn will be broken down into 12 segments adjacent to the developed areas in the foothills.

Park officials say prescribed burns are a preventative measure to reduce the likelihood of accidental ignition during the hot summer season.

Rangers are advising visitors and locals that they may see active fire, smoke, and firefighters along the roadway and ask drivers to be mindful.

Officials say smoke impacts are expected to be localized, but relatively brief. Anyone concerned about air quality or smoke can visit Valley Air or AirNow for current conditions.

The prescribed burn areas may be closed for a couple of days and park officials provide updates as the dates are subject to change due to predicted weather.