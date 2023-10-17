FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Another prescribed burn in the Forked Meadow area of the southern Sierra Nevada mountains will take place this weekend according to the Sierra Sequoia Burn Cooperative.

The burn follows a previous burn by the Sierra Cooperative on October 14 and October 15. It was described by officials as the first prescribed burn on private land in the southern Sierra Nevada.

Sierra Sequoia Burn Cooperative organizers say on October 21 and October 22 they will complete the remainder of the planned 45-acre burn at Forked Meadow. Burning is expected to begin at 9:30 a.m. and conclude by 5:00 p.m. each day.

The burn crew says prescribed burning is an important tool used to minimize fire hazards and the likelihood of uncontrolled future wildfires that would have the potential to induce significant air quality impacts on the local community.