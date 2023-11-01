FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Visalia man accused of killing a Fresno State student in 1996 was in court for a pre-preliminary hearing Wednesday.

Nickey Duane Stane, 55, was arrested in 2019 after being connected with a cold case involving four sexual assaults in the Visalia area that occurred from 1999 to 2002.

Officials said that they were able to crack the case through recent improvements in DNA matching technology when Stane was arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor peeping charge.

In Feb. 2020, Stane had his first court appearance in Fresno County Superior Court to answer to 12 charges, including murder and sexual assault.

Back in 1996, Debbie Dorian, a 22-year-old student at Fresno State, was found dead in her apartment. Through DNA technology, they were able to connect Stane to Dorian’s murder.

Stane pleaded not guilty to the charges in Fresno and Tulare County in Feb. 2020.

The next court hearing, a preliminary hearing, is set for Nov. 13.