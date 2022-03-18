FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A pregnant woman was robbed and kicked in the stomach at a Clovis gas station Friday morning according to investigators.

Officials from the Clovis Police Department responded to reports of a strong-arm robbery at the corner of Willow and Nees avenues Friday.

Investigators say two men driving a white 4-door sedan pulled up to a gas station and one exited the vehicle, kicked a pregnant woman on the stomach and stole her purse. According to police, the vehicle then sped away on northbound Willow Avenue.

Emergency medical services were dispatched to check on the victim. Detectives are investigating the incident, and police are attempting to locate the suspects and vehicle.