Pregnant mom, 3 kids, among those officially identified following fiery crash in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A pregnant woman, her three children, and her mother-in-law, killed in a two-vehicle crash near Dos Palos last month were officially identified by Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday.

According to the CHP, the crash took place Jan. 5 at around 9:15 p.m. on I-5 near Panoche Road, close to the Merced County and Fresno County line.

The crash victims were officially identified as 31-year-old Idalia Perez of Sonoma (who was also eight months pregnant) and her children:

Ixzel Colin, 10, of Sonoma

Luis Colin, 8, of Sonoma

Jorge Colin-Perez, 2, of Sonoma

Also killed in the crash was Idalia Perez’s mother-in-law Martha Colin, 52, of Sonoma.