Pregnant mom, 3 kids, among those officially identified following fiery crash in Fresno County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
5 people killed in fiery crash on I-5 in Fresno County
February 07 2021 03:30 pm

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A pregnant woman, her three children, and her mother-in-law, killed in a two-vehicle crash near Dos Palos last month were officially identified by Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday.

According to the CHP, the crash took place Jan. 5 at around 9:15 p.m. on I-5 near Panoche Road, close to the Merced County and Fresno County line.

The crash victims were officially identified as 31-year-old Idalia Perez of Sonoma (who was also eight months pregnant) and her children:

  • Ixzel Colin, 10, of Sonoma
  • Luis Colin, 8, of Sonoma
  • Jorge Colin-Perez, 2, of Sonoma

Also killed in the crash was Idalia Perez’s mother-in-law Martha Colin, 52, of Sonoma.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com