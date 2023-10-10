FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In light of the terror attacks in Israel by the extremist group Hamas and the hate incident at the Temple Beth Israel in Fresno, dozens came to the synagogue today to pray for peace.

“We’ve been pouring our hearts out to the community in Israel, where many of us have family and friends and we were concerned there would be repercussions here,” Rabbi Richard Winer said.

Still, despite the anticipation, he was still heartbroken.

Fresno police said early Tuesday morning a suspect threw rocks at the synagogue’s door breaking the glass. While no one came in, Winer is still disappointed.

“It’s just one more hit you know? A broken window does not compare to what our friends and family are going through,” he added.

Police are still trying to determine if the suspect involved in this hate incident, was the same person they arrested for the hate crime just hours earlier at Noah’s Ark, where glass was broken there too, and the suspect allegedly left a letter threatening Jewish businesses.