REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A prayer vigil will be held in Reedley in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The event will be held on Thursday, October 20 in front of the Reedley Marjaree Mason Center at 1019 G Street. The prayer vigil will run from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Faith-based leaders of the community will be participating in prayer for domestic violence survivors, those who are currently in a violent relationship, and families who have lost someone to domestic violence.

Officials with the Reedley Police Department, which is co-hosting the event with the Marjaree Mason Center, ask that all participants wear purple to show solidarity against domestic violence.

On average, one in three women and one in four men become the victim of domestic violence in the United States, according to statistics from the National Domestic Abuse Hotline.

Statistics also show that an average of 24 people every minute experience domestic abuse across the country.