Prather woman starts business to help pets in honor of beloved dog killed by rattlesnake bite

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Prather woman who lost her dog after she was bit by a rattlesnake is now trying to save other pets and their owners from the same pain.

Deborah Smith’s 3-year-old dog named Jersey died in May after she was bit several times by a rattlesnake in her backyard.

Smith says she is taking the pain and turning it into a positive by opening an Etsy shop named Jersey Wear, where she is selling clothing items in her honor.

“My main goal is to take some of the proceeds and donate it to animals in need, shelters, anything i can do just to honor jersey and help save one dog at a time, that’s my goal,” explained Smith.

She also wants to encourage others to get the rattlesnake vaccine for their dogs.

It’s a two-shot vaccine available at many animal clinics.

You can find Smith’s Etsy shop here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

July 23 2021 05:30 pm

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com