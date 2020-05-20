PPE and food delivered to Fresno nursing home by local non-profits

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A huge donation of both meals and face shields was delivered Tuesday to one of the hardest-hit nursing homes in the Central Valley.

The delivery was courtesy of the Central Valley branch of the Front Line Appreciation Group – or ‘FLAG’ – alongside the Nurse Angel Network. Together they delivered 160 meals and 1,000 face shields for staff at the Golden Living Center in Downtown Fresno.

“We really just wanted to reach out and show support to the staff during this time and let them know that we’re thinking of them and we care, and you know, with the face shields, they can definitely use that and they need it right now,” said Fresno nurse and FLAG founder Tali Whelan.

FLAG is raising funds to continue providing meals for medical staff across the Central Valley and Nurse Angel Network continues to be in need of PPE donations.

