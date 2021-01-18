Power shut-off warning issued by PG&E due to forecast high winds

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – PG&E is warning that thousands of its customers could lose power in the coming days.

Across Fresno, Kern, Madera, Mariposa, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Tulare counties, PG&E says it will de-energize approximately 5,465 customer accounts from early Tuesday morning.

The utility company is preparing for a public safety power shut-off due to high winds and dry conditions.

The high winds prompting the shut-off are expected to subside by Wednesday morning.

