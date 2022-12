FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A power pole was shredded and left residents without power in Fresno Friday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say around 6:30 p.m. a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Sheperd Avenue near Maple Avenue and crashed into a power pole.

Officers say the driver and at least two other occupants fled the scene. The driver was eventually detained but the others were not found.

PG&E will be out restoring power there for the next couple of hours.