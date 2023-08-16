FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman, and her dog died Wednesday morning after a live power pole fell while walking near Mendota, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say around 5:00 a.m. the woman and her dog were walking in the area of Whitesbridge and San Mateo avenues. Officials say there was a fire Monday in the area and a power pole was scorched.

In a statement, Pacific Gas and Electric officials say they are aware of the tragic situation in Mendota “and are working with first responders to investigate the circumstances of the accident.”

The identities of the victims have not been officially released.