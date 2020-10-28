Power pole damaged by crash in Clovis

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Clovis Police Department is investigating an accident that damaged a power pole Wednesday morning.
The Crash happened around noon near Peach and Ashlan avenues.
Clovis Police said Ashlan Avenue is closed between Willow and Peach avenues while PG&E crews work to clear the road.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
