Power pole damaged by crash in Clovis

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Clovis Police Department is investigating an accident that damaged a power pole Wednesday morning.

The Crash happened around noon near Peach and Ashlan avenues.

#TrafficAlert – Ashlan Ave is CLOSED in both directions between Willow Ave & Peach Ave for a non-injury collision with road blockage. Please avoid the area or expect delays while we clear the roadway. Power lines are over the roadway. @PGE4Me is responding. pic.twitter.com/88YiYF6QHZ — Clovis Police (CA) (@ClovisPolice_CA) October 28, 2020

Clovis Police said Ashlan Avenue is closed between Willow and Peach avenues while PG&E crews work to clear the road.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.