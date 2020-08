FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Superior Court Main Courthouse in downtown Fresno is closed due to a power outage.

All other court locations will continue to operate as scheduled.

The cause has not yet been identified, but efforts to restore services are underway, according to a court spokesperson.

