FILE – In this Jan. 14, 2019, file photo, Pacific Gas & Electric vehicles are parked at the PG&E Oakland Service Center in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An outage in Fresno has left over a thousand people without power on Saturday, according to a PG&E outage map.

PG&E reports that the outage began around11:30 a.m. and has affected 1,231 residents.

PG&E Outage Map

Preliminary determination by PG&E states the outage was caused by the weather and crews have been assigned to assess the incident.

There is currently no estimated power restoration at this time.

Residents can check for updates about the outage on the PG&E website here.