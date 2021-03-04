Power is currently out in a large area of eastern Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Pacific Gas and Electric crews are working to restore power to around 12,000 customers in the Sanger area.

Sanger Police said please be aware that all traffic lights are out due to the power outage.

The cause of the outage was a transformer bank failure. Power should be restored around 1 p.m. according to PG&E.

