FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Poverello House announces its annual Thanksgiving feast for the local community on Nov. 22 and 23.

Organizers say this Thanksgiving they will continue their tradition of offering meals to those who may be experiencing homelessness and giving them a sensation of knowing they belong.

Poverello House staff and volunteers say on Nov. 22 they will host a Grand Thanksgiving buffet at 11:30 a.m. Menu choices include turkey, honey ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green bean casserole, salads, rolls, and desserts.

Following Nov. 23, the day of Thanksgiving, organizers say a traditional lunch will be served at noon and the menu includes, turkey, stuffing, and mashed potatoes with gravy.

For more information about the two Thanksgiving meals or if you wish to volunteer, visit the Poverello House’s website.