FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Poverello House says they are continuing their tradition of spreading cheer on Christmas Eve to children of local families affected by homelessness and poverty.

With the help of Santa Claus and volunteers, organizers say they will be handing out thousands of toys at the Poverello House on Dec. 24 starting at 6 a.m.

“As we all celebrate Christmas with friends and family, many in need in our community are experiencing a much different reality. Poverello House does whatever we can to ensure that this time of year is filled with love, compassion, and the spirit of the Holidays,” said Zack Darrah, CEO of Poverello House. “This year, the spirit and essence of the holiday season will be seen in action through this beautiful moment of giving to others.”

Organizers say this toy distribution will occur at the Poverello House on Dec. 24 from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. or until the toys run out. Children must present with a parent. Later in the evening, a Christmas Eve meal of Tamales will be served at 4 p.m.

A Christmas meal of Pazole will also be served at the Poverello House on Dec. 25 at noon and holiday hours for the Poverello House on this date are 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information contact the Poverello House at (559) 498-6988 or visit their website.