FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Poverello house served meals for those who needed help during this holiday season.

Gary Ortiz spent his Christmas lunchtime at the Poverello House. He said he comes to the Poverello House often to savor a hot meal.

“It’s free services. It’s good.” Ortiz said.

Ortiz and dozens of people ate hot pozole with rice and beans.

“It’s good, and it’s healthy,” said Tracy Smith. “I am getting some nourishment from it. You know? So I enjoy it.”

Poverello House workers say this lunch meal is served yearly on Christmas Day.

“We’ll provide about 300 meals on site, and that’s just for lunch,” said Rafael Vasquez with the Poverello House.

“So the total on-site today will be about 800 to 900 meals on-site and then will be a total of about 1800 off-site. So you’re looking at about 2800 meals that 3000 meals that we’ll provide today alone.”

They say the goal is to keep the hospitality welcomed, especially during the holidays.

“What it means to us is just a very humbling experience. And being able to help people is why we’re around here,” said Vasquez. “And, you know, many people get to join their families on Christmas, and many people don’t have a place to go. So we sometimes choose to spend our Christmas here with our guests, who are our family.”

As for Ortiz, he said he showed up alone on Christmas Day but says when he is at the Poverello House, he never feels alone and is grateful.

“I am taken care of,” Ortiz said. “I don’t go hungry on the streets.”