FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – While most of us enjoy a nice feast each Thanksgiving, many face the harsh reality of homelessness.

That’s why the Poverello House has stepped up, as they aim to provide that home-cooked Thanksgiving meal to anyone in need.

Who doesn’t love turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and of course pie?

Well, it was all in store for those who lined up outside the Poverello House this Thanksgiving.

“A lot of these folks don’t have that place to go … we try to bring that to them, that home atmosphere and they come here to eat, sit down, enjoy each other’s company, and just you know, try to make them feel like they belong,” said Paul Stack, Poverello House’s Chief Operations Officer.

Over the course of the past week, between 200 and 300 volunteers have helped prep meals at the local homeless resource center.

Many of them, both young and old, showed up as early as 5:00 a.m. Thursday morning to help out.

“It makes me feel happy that we can do something for the homeless,” said volunteer Josiah Cuaron.

It’s the effort of those who just simply want to do some good, that paid off for so many.

Stack told us, Thursday alone they expected to serve around 200 people in person.

But it didn’t end at the Poverello House, they sent an additional 600 to 800 meals out to those in the community, so as many as possible could get that Thanksgiving experience.

“I’m thankful for the community that makes this happen because we couldn’t do it without the donations and the people that come down here and help. And it’s just a real pleasure being able to work here and do the work for them,” said Stack.

Volunteers this Thanksgiving showcased what the Poverello House is all about.

“Life skills is what we try to do. So, if we get shut down it’d be great. I don’t see it happening, but again that’s what we’re striving for, getting these folks off the street and getting a real life going again,” said Stack.