FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Poverello House received a major donation to help in the effort to feed Fresno’s growing homeless population as food costs continue to rise.

On Wednesday at the Poverello House, representatives from Bank of America presented a $50,000 Neighborhood Champion grant that will go toward helping the organization prepare meals and buy warming kits for the homeless.

The warming kits will include blankets, beanies, gloves, and other cold-weather gear.

Volunteers with the Poverello House are expected to serve 165,000 meals from the week of Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day.

“As you can imagine during the Holidays, we have more people coming than ever before,” said Zack Darrah, the chief executive officer of the Poverello House. “With food costs the way that they are, it’s harder and harder for us to put a meal on a plate for someone who is hungry in this community.”

Throughout the year, Darrah said there has been a continuous increase of people coming to the Poverello House to eat three hot meals a day and have a roof over their heads.

Officials with the bank said they hope the donation will encourage others to help fund the nonprofit’s efforts to keep the homeless population feed and warm this winter.