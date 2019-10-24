Poverello House block party offers food, health care services, and much needed fun

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Wednesday morning the Poverello House held their annual block party resource fair. Thirty agencies set up tables offering free services to anyone in need.

Sara Mirhadi with the Poverello House said this year’s turn out was great.



“It’s a great opportunity for clients to come by and get immediate access to medical care and services,” Mirhadi said.

She said for some, this is their only way to get free health care and health care check ups. Agencies offered free blood sugar readings and simple medical care check ups.

According to Mirhadi, asking for help can be daunting so they wanted to keep things simple and easy for people to come out and learn about all the Poverello House has to offer.



“That’s why we wanted to create a more festive atmosphere so people can feel comfortable,” Mirhadi said.

The Poverello House serves more than a thousand meals every day along with providing shelter, social services and simple health care.

“There are a lot of agencies here that are all welcoming and there is no judgement here,” Mirhadi said. “We also have Vet services here today so if there (are) people who want to bring by their pets, they can.”

