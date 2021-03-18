‘Potentially Hazardous’ asteroid set to pass close to Earth on Sunday

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Asteroid 2001 FO32 is considered ‘potentially hazardous’ due to its large size and near-Earth path. The category designates asteroids to be watched closely.

Its path takes it within 1.3 million miles of Earth Sunday – no small distance, but still uncomfortably close as asteroids go.

2001 FO32 was discovered almost exactly 20 years ago. Since then, scientists studying it can tell it will pass far enough away to pose no problem.

Its 810-day orbit is elliptical. The asteroid reaches speeds of nearly 77,000 miles per hour as it swings around the sun, making it one of the faster known and fastest to approach Earth this year. Scientists estimate it may be close to 2,000 feet wide.

At the rate it and many more just like it are continually discovered, some scientists believe we now know only one out of ten potentially hazardous asteroids.

“A lot of them, unfortunately, we don’t discover,” said Fresno astronomer and retired physics teacher Brian Bellis. “The first time we discover them is when they’re passing by. I can think of a few near-flybys less than the distance between the earth and the moon.”

Asteroids are just rocks but so large and fast a collision with earth could be catastrophic.

Scientists at virtualtelescope.eu have already captured images of this asteroid as it approaches, covering it online as it passes by.